fwupd : Mettre à jour les firmwares et UEFI depuis Linux

| |-System Firmware: | Device ID: c0835b948fda726b85f43575dd3d39012bbfe99e | Current version: 1.2.0 | Minimum Version: 1.2.0 | Vendor: Dell Inc. (DMI:Dell Inc.) | GUID: cec92681-7c50-4276-90b6-219f70c8410c | Device Flags: • Internal device | • Updatable | • Requires AC power | • Supported on remote server | • Needs a reboot after installation | • Cryptographic hash verification is available | • Device is usable for the duration of the update | ├-Latitude 3410, Latitude 3510 System Update: | New version: 1.4.1 | Remote ID: lvfs | Summary: Firmware for the Dell Latitude 3410, Latitude 3510 | License: Proprietary | Size: 14,4 Mo | Created: 2020-08-26 | Urgency: Critical | Vendor: Dell Inc. | Flags: is-upgrade | Description: | This stable release fixes the following issues: | | • Fixed the issue where Data wipe option disappear upon the first reboot after changing SATA mode option | • Fixed the issue LED will blinks 1 amber 4 white after resuming from sleep mode that on NeoKylin Operation System. | • Fixed the issue where LED blinks incorrectly when do BIOS auto recovery with invalid recovery file | |-Latitude 3410, Latitude 3510 System Update: New version: 1.3.0 Remote ID: lvfs Summary: Firmware for the Dell Latitude 3410, Latitude 3510 License: Proprietary Size: 14,4 Mo Created: 2020-07-17 Urgency: Critical Vendor: Dell Inc. Flags: is-upgrade Description: This stable release fixes the following issues: • Fixed the issue where the keyboard brightness hotkey cannot adjust the brightness after resuming from sleep mode in Linux operating system. • Fixed the issue where the cursor stops responding on the setup menu while booting for the first time. • Fixed the issue where the system stops responding at the Dell logo screen. This issue occurs when you press F2 or F12 to enter the BIOS setup menu.